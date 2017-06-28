Australia's Slater and Gordon enters recapitalisation deal; MD steps down
June 29 Australian law firm Slater and Gordon Ltd on Thursday said it would enter a recapitalisation deal that would give almost full ownership of the company to its lenders.
NEW YORK, June 28 Citigroup Inc said it plans to repurchase up to $15.6 billion of common stock over the next 12 months and double its quarterly dividend to 32 cents per share, bringing total payouts to $18.9 billion.
Citigroup, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, announced its intentions after the U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that it would permit the company to go forward with the capital plan it had submitted for stress testing. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Says unit completed acquisition of an investment firm as disclosed on June 20
June 29 Materials and financial stocks drove Australian shares higher on Thursday, fuelled by gains in commodity prices and an overnight surge on Wall Street.