WASHINGTON Nov 15 The Federal Reserve will be
more open with Wall Street about how it conducts its annual
'stress tests' of the largest U.S. banks, the central bank said
on Tuesday.
The central bank made the promise as part of an independent
audit of how it examines the largest banks and how they would
weather a financial crisis.
"Specifically, the Fed promised to be more open about the
qualitative assessment process (and) detailing its reasons for
decisions to object to specific firms' capital plans," the
central bank said in a letter to the Government Accountability
Office.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker, Editing by Franklin Paul)