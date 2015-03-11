(Adds analyst comment, detail on capital plans)
By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON, March 11 Four of the largest U.S.
banks just scraped by in an annual Federal Reserve check-up on
the industry's health, underscoring their top regulator's
enduring doubts about Wall Street's resilience more than six
years after the crisis.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley and
JPMorgan Chase & Co, all with large and risky trading
operations, lowered their ambitions for dividends and share
buybacks, the Fed said on Wednesday, to keep them robust enough
to withstand a hypothetical financial crisis. The revised plans
allowed them to pass the Fed's simulation of a severe recession.
And Bank of America Corp was told to get a better
grip on its internal controls and its data models even as the
Fed approved its payout plans after the so-called stress tests.
"Bank of America exhibited deficiencies in its capital
planning process.... in certain aspects of (its) loss and
revenue modeling practices," the Fed said.
The failure of four of the largest U.S. banks to win
unconditional approval on their first attempt underscores the
split between Wall Street banks and their regulators over
whether the lenders have enough capital on their books to
weather another crisis.
Citigroup, whose Chief Executive Mike Corbat has
staked his job on not failing the so-called stress tests again,
will sigh a breath of relief as it passed, allowing it to raise
its payouts after failing last year for the second time in three
years.
The Fed first started running its so-called stress tests in
2009, when many of the largest U.S. banks were struggling to
repay taxpayer bailout funds they took after the collapse of
Lehman Brothers a year earlier.
Citi said it will raise its quarterly dividend to 5 cents a
share from the penny a share payout it had to adopt during the
financial crisis and that it had won approval to buy back $7.8
billion of stock over five quarters. Shares in Citi rose by as
much as 3.2 percent after the bell.
FOREIGN BANK WOES
The Fed rejected plans for the U.S. units of two European
banks, Deutsche Bank and Santander, in line
with earlier media reports.
The objection came even though both banks satisfied the
Fed's minimum capital requirements, since there were "widespread
and substantial weaknesses across their capital planning
processes," the Fed said.
JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley each had to
adjust their capital plans to meet the Fed's minimum capital
requirements.
"For those banks it's going to be a continuing balancing act
between how much leverage can you have to pass the stress tests
and still maximize your profitability as a bank," said David
Little, the head of the enterprise Risk Solutions unit at
Moody's, referring to banks with large trading books operating
on Wall Street.
Morgan Stanley withdrew a plan to repurchase $4.9 billion
worth of trust preferred securities to get the Fed to approve
its capital plan, a person familiar with the matter said.
Still, Morgan Stanley shares were up 2.7 percent in
after-hours trading after the bank said it would buy back up to
$3.1 billion in common stock and raise its dividend by 50
percent to 15 cents a share.
The $6.4 billion of stock JPMorgan said it plans to
repurchase over five quarters is 20 percent less per quarter
than the $6.5 billion the bank was approved for in last year's
review that covered four quarters. But the bank did win approval
to boost its quarterly dividend by more than the prior year.
In a sign that the largest banks have boosted capital
buffers significantly in recent years, all 31 banks tested
stayed above the minimum levels, passing the first leg of the
Fed's annual exam last week.
But the second part of the test, which determines whether
banks can go ahead with their planned shareholder payouts, has
proved more challenging, in part because the Fed weighs
"qualitative" factors, such as whether banks have good systems
for identifying and preparing for risks.
The tests are an increasingly important tool for the Fed,
which is the country's leading bank regulator as well as its
central bank, and allows it to look under the hood of the banks,
which critics say are "too large to manage".
The failure of the two foreign-owned U.S. bank holding
companies could also signal a tough time ahead for more foreign
banks expected to join the Fed's annual examination in coming
years, such as the U.S. units of Credit Suisse,
Barclays and UBS. Only seven foreign-owned
banks took part in the tests this year.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema, additional reporting by Emily
Stephenson in Washington and Lauren LaCapra and David Henry in
New York; Editing by Sandra Maler, Soyoung Kim and Christian
Plumb)