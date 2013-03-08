* Fed tests how 18 banks would weather severe economic shock
* All but Ally Financial maintain minimum capital buffers
* Analysts say results show bank industry has recovered
* Fed to later reveal if banks can boost dividends, buybacks
By Emily Stephenson and Rick Rothacker
March 7 The biggest U.S. banks have enough
capital to withstand a severe economic downturn, the Federal
Reserve said on Thursday, with all but one passing the annual
health check of the financial sector.
Banks' efforts to boost their capital since the 2007-2009
U.S. financial crisis helped all 18 participating lenders except
Ally Financial meet the minimum hurdle of a 5 percent capital
buffer in the Fed's "stress test."
The tests give regulators a view into how the banking sector
would respond to a severe recession. The firms in the test
represent more than 70 percent of total bank holding company
assets in the United States, a senior Fed official said.
"The nation's largest bank holding companies ... are
collectively in a much stronger capital position than before the
financial crisis," the Fed said in a statement.
Of the four largest U.S. banks, Bank of America,
Wells Fargo and Citigroup saw improvements in
their minimum Tier 1 common capital ratios, compared to last
year's similar test. JPMorgan Chase held steady at 6.3
percent.
Citigroup had the highest ratio of the top four at 8.3
percent.
Two Wall Street banks, Morgan Stanley at 5.7 percent
and Goldman Sachs at 5.8 percent, showed the two lowest
outcomes above the 5 percent threshold.
The two saw big losses related to trading positions and
counterparty credit. The Fed only analyzed that specific risk
for the six banks with large trading operations.
Stress testing has become a central part of U.S. regulators'
efforts to shore up the financial sector after the crisis. The
2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law called for the tests to
ensure banks have big enough capital cushions to survive a
severe recession or other market jolt.
Regulators also will use the tests to determine whether
banks can start returning money to shareholders in the form of
dividends or share buybacks.
CAPITAL PLANS
Unlike last year, the Fed did not announce those results
right away. The regulator's 2012 rejection of a dividend boost
by Citigroup sent its shares tumbling.
To avoid a similar debacle, the Fed is giving banks 48 hours
to tweak any capital plans they may have, before releasing
decisions on those plans on March 14.
But some bankers are worried that their stocks could still
face volatile swings as analysts and investors try to guess how
much capital banks will be able to return to shareholders over
the next year.
Citigroup said on Thursday it was not seeking an increase in
its current quarterly dividend of one cent per share. It did ask
to conduct a $1.2 billion common stock buyback program through
March of 2014.
Other banks did not immediately announce their capital
plans. The Fed gave the banks more information about the stress
tests than was released publicly, but analysts said they did not
expect banks to be surprised by the Fed's responses to their
capital proposals.
"Everybody will be conservative all around. And so I think
there will not be problems with the proposed plans," said H.
Walter Young, director of Deloitte's regulatory practice.
Under the Fed's toughest stress scenario, which yielded the
results disclosed on Thursday, unemployment would spike to 12.1
percent, equity prices would fall more than 50 percent, housing
prices would dip more than 20 percent, and the largest trading
firms would experience a sharp market shock.
The results showed that the 18 banks' aggregate capital
gauge would hit a low of 7.4 percent under the hypothetical
stress scenario. That was much better than an actual 5.6 percent
at the end of 2008, the Fed said.
"The industry has clearly recovered," said Nancy Bush, a
veteran bank analyst and contributing editor with SNL Financial.
"But I don't think anybody is going to do anything heroic in
terms of rewarding shareholders over the next couple of years,
and I think we need to get ready for that reality."
At 1.5 percent, Ally Financial was the only bank to miss the
5 percent target. The Fed's results included the assumption that
Ally still bears liabilities from its mortgage unit, which filed
for bankruptcy in May.
The U.S. government owns a majority stake in Ally, the
former General Motors lending arm, after a series of
government bailouts.
Firms that come in below the 5 percent minimum are not
necessarily in danger of collapsing but must work with the Fed
on a plan to bring capital back up to the standard, senior Fed
officials said.
Ally said in a statement that the Fed's analysis was
"inconsistent with historical experience in the most stressed
periods in our business."
BANKS' OWN RESULTS
Banks have a chance this year to respond to the Fed's
analysis by releasing the results of their own tests, calculated
using the same scenarios the regulator used.
The banks have until the end of the month to disclose these
results, but some put out their own findings on Thursday. For
the most part, banks' own results yielded higher marks than the
Fed's did.
Bank of America said its Tier 1 common capital ratio would
drop as low as 7.7 percent under the scenario, compared to the
Fed's estimate of 6.8 percent.
Morgan Stanley pegged its minimum Tier 1 common ratio at 6.7
percent, compared with 5.7 percent projected by the regulator.
And JPMorgan saw a minimum of 7.6 percent versus the Fed's 6.3
percent.
Some of the banks also projected lower losses and higher
revenues during the stress period. Wells Fargo estimated a total
loss before taxes of $1.7 billion over the nine-quarter period,
compared to the Fed's projected loss of $25.7 billion.
PNC Financial Services Group, in contrast to the
others, found that its minimum Tier 1 common capital ratio would
be lower than the Fed's projection and that its cumulative
losses would be higher than the regulator's numbers.
Aggregate losses at the 18 companies were projected at $462
billion during the nine quarters under the scenario, down from
$534 billion in losses at 19 companies last year.
A senior Fed official attributed the loss decline to
continued writedowns of bad assets, improved underwriting for
new loans and improved financial health of borrowers.
Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase
had the biggest exposure to potential loan losses, due to their
size and scale. Those four firms accounted for 69 percent of the
Fed's estimated $316.6 billion in loan losses for the 18 largest
U.S. banks.
Capital One Financial Corp had the weakest-quality
overall loan book, with a 13.2 percent overall loss rate. That
was attributable to high loss rates on junior liens and
home-equity loans, as well as credit cards.