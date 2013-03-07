WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. banks have enough
capital to withstand a severe economic downturn, the Federal
Reserve said on Thursday, with all but one major bank passing
the regulator's annual health check.
All 18 participating lenders except for Ally Financial -
government-owned after being rescued during the financial crisis
- met the minimum capital hurdle of a 5 percent capital buffer,
in the Fed's "stress test."
"The nation's largest bank holding companies ... are
collectively in a much stronger capital position than before the
financial crisis," the Fed said in a statement.
The 18 banks' aggregate so-called tier 1 common capital
gauge would hit a low of 7.4 percent under the hypothetical
stress scenario. That was much better than an actual 5.6 percent
at the end of 2008, the Fed said.
The stress scenario included a peak unemployment rate of
12.1 percent, a drop in equity prices of more than 50 percent, a
decline in housing prices of more than 20 percent and a sharp
market shock for the largest trading firms.
"Projected losses at the 18 bank holding companies would
total $462 billion during the nine quarters of the hypothetical
stress scenario," the Fed said in its release.
Two Wall Street banks, Morgan Stanley at 5.7 percent
and Goldman Sachs at 5.8 percent, showed the two lowest
outcomes above the 5 percent threshold. They were followed by
JPMorgan at 6.3 percent.
At 1.5 percent, Ally Financial was the only bank missing the
5 percent target. Formerly known as GMAC, Ally is 74
percent-owned by the U.S. Treasury after a series of bailouts
during the financial crisis.
The Fed's annual stress tests were mandated by the 2010
Dodd-Frank financial reform law, and are partly meant to
determine whether banks can start returning money to
shareholders in the form of dividends or share buybacks.
Unlike last year, this first batch of results does not look
at the impact of any such payouts. The Fed's 2012 rejection of a
dividend boost by Citigroup sent its shares tumbling.
To avoid a similar debacle, the Fed is giving banks 48 hours
to tweak any capital plans they may have.
Next week, the Fed will publish the second phase of stress
test results, this time with the proposed capital action.