WASHINGTON, July 22 The U.S. Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau on Wednesday directed Discover Financial
Services' banking unit to pay $18.5 million in consumer
refunds and penalties over accusations of illegal practices tied
to student loan servicing.
Discover overstated the minimum amounts due on billing
statements and took unfair actions in debt collection, such as
calling borrowers early in the morning or late at night, the
CFPB said. Discover neither admitted nor denied the accusations.
