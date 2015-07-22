(Updates with details about the case, notes a bank spokesman
By Sarah N. Lynch and Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, July 22 The banking arm of Discover
Financial Services agreed to pay $18.5 million in
consumer refunds and penalties on Wednesday to settle
allegations of illegal practices tied to its student loan
servicing business, a U.S. regulator said.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said that Discover
Bank overstated the minimum amounts due on billing statements
and took unfair actions in debt collection, such as calling
borrowers early in the morning or late at night.
Discover neither admitted nor denied the accusations in the
settlement, and a bank spokesman declined to comment on the
settled case.
According to the regulator, Discover expanded its private
student loan portfolio in 2010 by acquiring more than 800,000
accounts from Citigroup's banking arm.
But the CFPB said Discover "failed at providing the most
basic function of adequate student loan servicing" for a portion
of these loans.
As a result, it said, thousands of borrowers ran into
problems, including cases in which some consumers were denied
information they needed to obtain federal income tax benefits.
Of the $18.5 million that Discover must pay, $16 million of
that will be returned to more than 100,000 borrowers. Those
funds will cover costs associated with account credits and
reimbursement for tax preparation costs, among other things.
The remaining $2.5 million will be paid into the CFPB's
civil penalty fund.
The bank was also ordered to stop calling borrowers at
inappropriate times, such as prior to 8 a.m. or after 9 p.m.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by
Susan Heavey)