UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON Oct 22 The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp on Thursday voted to adopt long-awaited rules requiring big U.S. banks to post more collateral when they trade in riskier derivatives.
The final rules were adjusted from a 2014 proposal to ease requirements for trades between swap dealers and affiliates and to exempt some types of swaps users. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Will Dunham)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February