WASHINGTON, July 16 Two U.S. Democratic
lawmakers on Thursday asked regulators to hand over information
about banks' potentially risky swaps activities after Congress
weakened rules last year, saying financial institutions refused
to hand over the data.
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Representative
Elijah Cummings of Maryland said taxpayers needed to understand
how banks responded after lawmakers undid rules governing their
swaps operations.
Swaps, a type of financial derivative, went mostly
unregulated before playing a role in the 2007-2008 financial
crisis. In 2010 lawmakers passed the Dodd-Frank Wall Street
oversight law that sought to bring trading activities under more
scrutiny.
In December, Congress scaled back a portion of the law that
would have forced banks to spin off much of their swaps trading
into units separate from their deposit-taking businesses.
Republicans, who now control both houses of Congress, would
like to undo other provisions of the 2010 law. Warren and
Cummings want details on the impact of the swaps rule rollback
as part of an effort to block further changes to Dodd-Frank.
"Without clear, quantifiable information on the increased
risks taxpayers face because of the changes ... it is impossible
for Congress and the American people to evaluate the risks we
face," Warren and Cummings said in letters to regulators dated
Thursday.
The letters were addressed to the heads of the Federal
Reserve, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Federal
Deposit Insurance Corp and Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
The Dodd-Frank swaps rules as written were intended to make
sure swaps trading was conducted separately from traditional
banking entities backed by government guarantees. The goal was
to make sure taxpayers would not be on the hook for risky
activities.
Republicans and banks said splitting off swaps trading would
be expensive without making financial institutions much safer.
Warren and Cummings on Thursday asked for the total value of
swaps banks would have made in units that would have been spun
off had the rule taken effect, any assessments by regulators of
how the revamp affected banks' risks, and information on the
impact on the U.S. economy.
In January, the lawmakers wrote to JPMorgan Chase & Co
, Bank of America Corp and others to ask for
similar data. In the new letters, they said the banks claimed
the information was proprietary and declined to share it.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Bill Rigby)