* Federal Deposit Insurance Corp pushes bailout alternative
* Analysts say bond investors starting to price in FDIC plan
* Bank subsidiaries outside of U.S. remain a hurdle
By Emily Stephenson and David Henry
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, April 15 For the past year,
a special team of U.S. bank regulators has been on a quiet
mission to end the belief on Wall Street that large banks are
"too big to fail."
The team from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp has hosted
more than two dozen meetings with bond investors, analysts and
other stakeholders to lay out in detail how a failing firm would
be liquidated.
One of the goals of the roadshow was to warn Wall Street not
to count on a repeat of the government bailouts of the 2007-2009
financial crisis, when Washington stepped in to rescue AIG
and other financial institutions out of fear that a
collapse would be disastrous for the world economy.
People present at these meetings say the FDIC makes a
compelling case, and there are signs that the roadshow is
gradually succeeding in shifting market perceptions.
Some bond investors are demanding higher yields on bank debt
that they now see as riskier because of the FDIC's plan, said
Brian Monteleone, a bank credit analyst at Barclays who has
participated in the FDIC meetings.
Moody's Investors Service said in March that it may
downgrade some bank bonds by year-end since the United States
appears less likely to bail them out. The credit rating agency
has assigned a negative outlook on bonds from JPMorgan Chase &
Co, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc,
Wells Fargo & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and
Morgan Stanley.
The evidence of the FDIC's persuasiveness is anecdotal at
this point, however as data on bank credit default swaps, used
by investors to protect themselves against default, have not
shown a clear shift.
However, investors and analysts say they are studying how to
price the heightened risk based on the FDIC's plan, and expect
to see more movement in the coming months.
"To get sophisticated investors to invest better, this is
how you do it," said David Hendler, a senior analyst at
CreditSights who hosted a conference with an FDIC official for
investors. "You put more of their skin in the game." Bond
investors will have more to lose, Hendler explained.
The debate over whether Washington has solved "too big to
fail" will not be settled until another crisis tests whether
U.S. and overseas financial stewards have the confidence and
skill to gently take down a failing mega-bank without triggering
a crippling market shock.
Still, the FDIC believes that if markets know what to expect
and stay calm when a financial giant gets into trouble,
Washington will also be less likely to panic and enact another
bailout like that of insurer AIG in 2008, say people
familiar with the agency's thinking. The FDIC also hopes
investors will be more likely to scrutinize mega-bank activity ,
curbing risky activity if they are convinced the era of
government bailouts is over.
The FDIC declined to comment for this story.
The agency has posted on its website slide presentations it
has used to show how it would exercise its liquidation
authority. ()
HAIRCUTS
FDIC staff began hosting small gatherings and
teleconferences in early 2012 with Wall Street to discuss the
details and repercussions of a bank failure, such as what
happens to subordinated debt, secured lenders, and bridge
financing, according to documents on the FDIC website.
Under the FDIC plan, the agency would take over the
top-level holding company, which is usually owned by public
shareholders and financed in part by bond investors. The FDIC
would then use capital from the holding company to rescue
failing subsidiaries, such as deposit-taking banks or trading
arms.
Shareholders of the holding company would be wiped out and
bondholders would be forced to take a "haircut," meaning they
are paid less than what they are owed.
The FDIC could then form a "bridge" holding company with new
leadership, likely pulled from a list the agency is drafting of
veteran banking executives and others, according to a person
familiar with the agency's plans.
James Campbell, a research analyst covering big financial
companies for the California Public Employees's Retirement
System (CalPERS), said the FDIC's plan to keep bank subsidiaries
from insolvency would go a long way toward protecting depositers
and reducing the risk to the financial system.
Still, some investors who have met with the FDIC say there
are significant issues to be resolved, such as how to deal with
a failed bank's overseas subsidiaries, which are subject to
foreign insolvency practices. Unless these concerns are
addressed, creditors of subsidiaries will likely take their
money back and feed a panic.
"There are too many connections that credit investors do not
understand, so you just assume you need to sell not only the
entity that is in trouble, but everything that is connected to
it," said David Knutson, a senior research analyst at Legal &
General Investment Management, a unit of Legal & General Group
Plc that buys bonds. He has been to multiple FDIC
presentations.
The FDIC released a report with United Kingdom regulators in
December explaining how they would work together to resolve a
U.S. holding company with London-based subsidiaries.
One person with knowledge of the FDIC's work said regulators
now have a better understanding than before the financial crisis
of the different laws, bank structures and other factors that
could complicate the resolution of a global bank failure. The
person called it a "transformational shift" in international
dialogue.
DOWNSIZING
The FDIC and the Federal Reserve have asked banks to draft
so-called "living wills" to lay out how they could be
dismembered if they suffered mortal losses.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has also had
some preliminary conversations with bank executives about how to
simplify bank structures. In the last month, the office has
discussed pushing big banks to assess how many subsidiaries they
operate and how they are aligned, an OCC official said.
That could eventually make it easier to sell off
subsidiaries to help a bank recover from a downturn or to
resolve a failed firm, said the official, who did not want to be
identified as the early discussions are not public.
For banks, a workable FDIC liquidation plan could stave off
political pressure for more drastic financial reforms following
the 2010 Dodd-Frank law, such as calls to break up the big banks
and legislation to limit bank size. These proposals may
currently be long shots, but another financial blowup could
spark the political will necessary to make them a reality.
"Some of us see it as the key to a safer financial system,"
said Wilson Ervin, a New York-based senior adviser to the chief
executive of Credit Suisse Group AG. "And some pragmatic types
realize that if you don't have a solution to 'too-big-to-fail,'
then the regulations and restrictions will keep coming, and you
won't really have a good argument to stop them."
Federal Reserve Board Governor Daniel Tarullo has said the
central bank may require big bank holding companies to issue
minimum levels of long-term debt. The idea is to make sure they
have enough obligations to slash for the FDIC to recapitalize a
failing business. But a minimum could force some banks to use
costlier forms of borrowing and even pressure them to sell off
parts of their business.
"It creates market pressure to downsize," said former FDIC
Chairman Sheila Bair. "That's what it means to end
'too-big-to-fail.' It's a good thing, not a bad thing, that
their funding costs go up."
The Fed has said settling the minimum debt issue is an
agency priority this year.
Darrell Duffie, a finance professor in the business school
at Stanford University, said regulators are making progress
toward resolving the challenges of shutting down a mega-bank.
"There are still a few missing pieces to the puzzle," he
said. "With some work over the next years, I think there is
going to be a significant improvement in the ability to allow
banks to fail."