By Olivia Oran
July 20 Even after a good quarter, optimism is
hard to find on Wall Street's bond trading floors.
Revenue from fixed income, currency and commodities trading
was up 24 percent at four of the biggest U.S. banks in the
second quarter from a year ago, to $11.8 billion, according to a
Reuters calculation based on the banks' reported results.
Results were helped by Britain's surprise vote to leave the
European Union, which rippled across global markets - including
record currency volumes for some big banks.
But executives say that bump in activity was short-lived.
Although markets have not ground to a halt, activity so far in
the third quarter has not been robust. Some upcoming monetary
policy decisions may spur more action, but Wall Street's hopes
are not high that this will be a turnaround year for bond
trading.
"We aren't buying into it just yet," said Brian Kleinhanzl,
a bank analyst with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. "The environment is
fragile because if there is just one negative event, investors
will move to the sidelines."
Apart from an odd quarter here and there, top bankers have
watched bond trading revenue grind lower for about seven years.
That is partly because investors have been parked on those
sidelines, and new regulations on proprietary trading,
derivatives and capital have restricted what banks can do in
bond markets, making the business less lucrative.
From 2009 to 2015, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup
Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Corp
and Morgan Stanley saw annual revenue from bond
trading drop by $34 billion, or 44 percent.
Four of those banks reported earnings through the second
quarter, with bond trading revenue essentially flat for the
first half of this year. Morgan Stanley reports results on
Wednesday.
"There's been lots of adjustment in the fixed-income
industry over the past several years," Mizuho's head of fixed
income sales and trading Thomas Hartnett said in an interview.
"Fortunately, this gives us a clearer picture of the 'new
normal.'"
Trading volumes could get a lift this summer from a
much-anticipated Bank of England meeting, or from Japan's
central bank taking action to spur its economy. But on
conference calls to discuss second-quarter results, senior bank
executives largely shied away from making predictions about
fixed income markets being resilient in the second half of the
year.
In fact, even though the Brexit vote provided a momentary
boon for trading, it's exactly the type of event that spooks
investors in the first place, said Goldman Chief Financial
Officer Harvey Schwartz.
"The violence of the first quarter ... and the concerns
about Brexit in the second quarter - I think it's fair for us to
say we feel like these are the types of factors that contribute
to reduced client sentiment. They reduced confidence, and as a
result they reduce activity," he said.
Goldman cut bond trading staff in the first half of the year
as part of a broader initiative to reduce annual expenses by
$700 million.
Analysts are being cautious in their forecasts for
bond-trading revenue, arguing that the business remains
challenged and will almost certainly never return to its glory
days.
"This quarter was comparatively better but it wasn't
resounding," said Justin Fuller, a senior director at Fitch
Ratings who focuses on bank stocks. "Trading is still largely
episodic."
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Additional repoting by
Dan Freed in New York and Anjuli Davies in London; Editing by
Lauren Tara LaCapra and Nick Zieminski)