By Olivia Oran
Jan 19 Wall Street banks once earned huge
profits by encouraging bond traders to swing for the fences, but
their fourth-quarter results show how dramatically that model
has changed.
Bond trading was the star of the show as finance chiefs and
chief executive officers reviewed sharp gains in fourth-quarter
profits over the past week. Revenue from the business
contributed $11.7 billion to the collective top line of Wall
Street's five biggest banks, up 46 percent from the year-ago
period.
Bank executives uniformly attributed the gains to more
clients doing more trading. And each of the five banks reported
lower metrics for "value at risk," a metric that tries to gauge
how much money an institution might lose in trading on a given
day.
The smallest of the bunch, Morgan Stanley, said bond
revenue more than doubled, even after it cut staff by 25 percent
and shrunk risk-weighted assets in the business by $41 billion.
It was a markedly different description than the bond-market
boom times of a decade ago, when Morgan Stanley's then-CEO
described how the bank was fishing for "attractive
opportunities" to produce record results. At the time, its
trading value-at-risk was more than double the current level.
"There has been a rebuff of the risk-taking culture at banks
since the crisis," said Francesco D'Acunto, an assistant
professor of finance at the University of Maryland who has
published research on bank culture.
The fourth-quarter results may provide some support for what
bank executives have been saying for years: that bond trading
was in a temporary funk, and would recover once clients started
trading more.
Those assertions came in response to questions about whether
the business was permanently crippled by regulations imposed
after the 2008 financial crisis, ratcheting up capital
requirements and putting restrictions on banks' ability to place
big bets with their own capital.
But the fourth quarter brought a surge in trading volumes
across commodities, interest rate products and foreign exchange
as investors reworked their portfolios in response to Donald
Trump's surprise victory in the U.S. presidential election and
the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike.
Banks benefited by simply acting as intermediaries for
buyers and sellers.
"Everyone said that banks wouldn't make money after the
crisis, but that's clearly not true," said Dave Ellison, a
portfolio manager at Hennessy Funds, which holds Morgan Stanley
shares. "They're now adapting to a new environment and learning
they don't need to take on the type of risk they did in the
past."
Looking ahead, bank executives struck an optimistic tone.
Citigroup Inc's finance chief, John Gerspach, said the
positive trends have continued into 2017, while his counterpart
at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Harvey Schwartz, predicted
"meaningful upside" for the bond-trading business.
Bond trading at Citi rose 36 percent during the quarter,
while Goldman saw a gain of 78 percent.
The mood on big banks' trading floors is a bit more somber.
Even with the recent uptick, bond trading profits are about
half what they were at their peak, JPMorgan Chase & Co
CEO Jamie Dimon said last month.
Fixed income trading at JPMorgan rose 31 percent in the
fourth quarter. It increased 20 percent at Bank of America Corp
, as CEO Brian Moynihan said the trading outlook for the
first quarter was strong just several weeks into 2017.
In response, management teams have cut thousands of traders
in recent years, and those who remain are being paid less with
more strings attached.
Traders are now scrutinized more than ever throughout their
banks, not just by their managers.
In 2016, Morgan Stanley began asking risk and compliance
officers to evaluate so-called "material risk takers" such as
bankers and traders. This feedback now plays a factor in
promotion and compensation decisions.
D'Acunto, of the University of Maryland, said banks have
tried to break away from the testosterone-fueled culture that
once thrived, in part by promoting more diversity on trading
floors. They have also tried to implement a more team-like
atmosphere, rather than encouraging competition between traders
on the same desk.
"It's all about changing dynamics on the trading floor," he
said. "Institutions can no longer act like 'The Wolf of Wall
Street.'"
