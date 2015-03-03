Emerging market non-resident inflows hit highest since 2013 -IIF
WASHINGTON, March 3 U.S. financial institutions will not automatically face added regulatory requirements for having more than $50 billion in assets, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday.
Lew chairs the U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Council, a group of the heads of the main U.S. regulatory agencies tasked with warding off future financial crises.
The FSOC has the power to put more regulations on large institutions it deems "systemically important" within the financial sector. Many observers think banks draw the stricter rules when their assets cross a certain level, but Lew said it was not that simple.
"It's not a hard line where everything happens to an institution if they pass the $50 billion dollar threshold," he told a Senate subcommittee.
"There are many requirements from which institutions remain exempt. There are other cases in which there are standards that are modified to reflect a lower level of risk," he said. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci and David Gregorio)
NEW YORK, March 27 A measure of daily portfolio flows to emerging market assets rose to its highest level in nearly four years, the Institute of International Finance said Monday.
* France's Suez said on Monday that following an announcement on March 8th of a project to acquire GE Water & Process Technologies together with Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, it has successfully priced an offering of 1.2 billion euros ($1.30 billion) in senior unsecured notes that constitutes the first step in refinancing the acquisition.Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)