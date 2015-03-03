Emerging market non-resident inflows hit highest since 2013 -IIF
NEW YORK, March 27 A measure of daily portfolio flows to emerging market assets rose to its highest level in nearly four years, the Institute of International Finance said Monday.
WASHINGTON, March 3 U.S. financial institutions will not automatically face added regulatory requirements for having more than $50 billion in assets, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday.
Asked in a Senate hearing whether banks necessarily will be considered systemically important when crossing the $50 billion threshold, Lew said there was no such "hard line." (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
* France's Suez said on Monday that following an announcement on March 8th of a project to acquire GE Water & Process Technologies together with Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, it has successfully priced an offering of 1.2 billion euros ($1.30 billion) in senior unsecured notes that constitutes the first step in refinancing the acquisition.Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)