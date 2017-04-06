Paschal Donohoe named Irish finance minister
WASHINGTON, April 6 One of President Donald Trump's top economic advisers has expressed support for a new version of the Glass-Steagall banking law, which would separate commercial and investment banking activities, a White House spokesperson said Thursday.
Gary Cohn, Trump's director of the National Economic Council, reiterated Trump's previously stated support on the campaign trail for a "21st century Glass-Steagall" during a private meeting with lawmakers on Wednesday, the spokesperson said. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Pete Schroeder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
June 14 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has raised around $7 billion for its new private equity fund, near the top of its targeted goal, according to two people familiar with the matter.
DUBLIN, June 14 Paschal Donohoe is to be named Ireland's finance minister on Wednesday by new Prime Minister Leo Varadkar but will also remain minister for public expenditure, a government source told Reuters.