April 22 The Mississippi River reopened to commercial navigation on Monday afternoon along a 15-mile stretch near St. Louis after an aerial survey found that none of the 11 barges that sank in the channel over the weekend posed a risk to navigation, the Coast Guard said.

The river has been closed from mile marker 155 to 170 since late Saturday after 114 barges broke free from a fleeting area along the shoreline of the flood-swollen waterway. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago)