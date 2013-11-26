(Correcting day of week in 2nd paragraph to Tuesday from
Thursday)
By Karl Plume
Nov 26 The Mississippi River remained closed to
navigation along an eight-mile stretch near Le Claire, Iowa, on
Tuesday after a boat containing up to 100,000 gallons of diesel
fuel and lube oil struck a submerged object and sank late on
Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
One northbound towboat with no barges and two southbound tow
boats pushing a total of 25 barges were waiting at midmorning on
Tuesday to pass through the closed section from river mile
marker 493 to 501, about 15 miles upriver from Davenport.
Officials have deployed nearly 3,000 feet of boom to contain
any fuel leaking from the sunken boat.
"The boom is still around the vessel, partially submerged.
The Army Corps of Engineers is still assessing to see when the
river could be reopened," said Coast Guard spokesman Chief Petty
Officer Bobby Nash.
U.S. grain shippers rely on the Mississippi River to haul
corn, soybeans and wheat via barge from Midwest farms to export
terminals at the Gulf of Mexico. About 60 percent of all U.S.
grain and oilseed exports exit the country through elevators
along the Gulf Coast.
The closure comes as shippers in the northern Midwest are
scrambling to move barges of grain south ahead of the seasonal
closure of the river.
There was no immediate impact on grain barge basis values at
the Gulf Coast, grain dealers said.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by Andrew Hay)