Feb 20 Three baristas accused of giving customers peep shows along with their coffee have been arrested in Washington state, accused of operating an adult cabaret without a license from the drive-thru windows of two Grab-N-Go coffee shops, police said on Wednesday.

The three women, who were not immediately identified, were taken into custody in the city of Everett following a two-month undercover operation that was launched after complaints from the public, Everett police officials said.

"Citizens complained that these locations served more than just coffee," Everett police Lieutenant James Duffy said. Everett is about 30 miles (48 km) north of Seattle.

"Indeed, our investigation uncovered exhibition and exposure, which is outside the confines of the law," Duffy said. "During the investigation, video surveillance showed that at times coffee or drinks were not served, but shows were paid for and given."

Everett police spokesman Aaron Snell said the three women, who worked at two different Grab-N-Go stands near the city's main thoroughfare, were accused of exposing their entire bodies at the drive-thru window.

"These stands are on a major road. They are in parking lots of businesses. Not like they are fully hidden from sight. We received many complaints," he said.

Snell said the owners of the Grab-N-Go stands had not been arrested or charged in connection with the case, which was still under investigation. The three women were being interviewed by detectives, he said.

He said it was not clear how customers became aware that the baristas were willing to strip for money.

"Word gets out," he said. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles and Laura L. Myers in Seattle; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Eric Beech)