By Laila Kearney

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 14 Unions representing Bay Area transit workers resumed talks with management on Monday in a bid to avert a midnight strike that could cripple a rail system serving 400,000 riders a day, but their leadership said only an 11th-hour "hail Mary" would likely stop a walkout.

More than 2,000 drivers and other employees at Bay Area Rapid Transit have been working without a contract since June 30, and two unions representing them have said they would walk off the job at midnight on Monday if no deal was reached.

Negotiations have made some progress, with management offering a 12 percent pay raise over four years for workers, who they say make an average of $79,000 plus benefits. The unions peg the average worker salary lower, at $64,000 excluding manager pay.

Both sides were still talking as darkness fell on Monday, but BART officials said they had made their last offer to representatives for the Service Employees International Union and Amalgamated Transit Union.

"We think we have a great offer on the table. We don't think a strike is necessary, we don't think a strike is smart," said Tom Radulovich, president of the BART board of directors. "So far they're not excited about our last, best and final (offer), but they are talking to us."

Peter Castelli, executive director of SEIU local 1021, said negotiators were close to a deal but time was running out with only hours to go before the midnight deadline.

"Unless something breaks and there is a hail Mary, there will be a strike at midnight tonight," he said, referring to a call for devine intervention against long odds.

Partly because BART worker pay is considered by many to be generous - and considerably higher than the median U.S. salary of about $50,000 - the potential strike by more than 2,000 drivers and other employees comes against an unusual backdrop of public discomfort with a possible labor action in a typically pro-union region.

'NIGHTMARE'

"The Bay Area traditionally is a very pro-labor part of California. But this go-round the issue seems to be framed differently," said Larry Gerston, a retired professor of political science at San Jose State University.

"The relatively high salaries of BART employees, the overtime they routinely get in conjunction with lots of sick time, and that's against a backdrop of a public that's just recovering now from a recession where every dollar meant a whole lot."

The unions point out that San Francisco and nearby Oakland are both among the 10 most expensive U.S. cities. A two-bedroom apartment in the area around San Francisco, for example, costs an average of $1,900 per month, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

Because the management offer also includes a demand that employees pay a portion of their medical and retirement benefit costs, some of the 12 percent offered in raises would be immediately swallowed up by those contributions.

The unions had initially asked for a three-year contract, with a 3.75 percent raise in each of the first two years and a 4 percent raise in the last year.

Both sides have been asked by a federal mediator not to discuss details, but Rick Rice, a spokesman for BART, has said the transit system initially wanted employees to contribute to pensions, starting at 1 percent in the first year and growing to 4 percent in the fourth. The agency also wanted a cap on its healthcare costs, he said.

Bay Area commuters had a taste of the havoc a transit strike could bring in the summer, when BART employees walked off the job in early July after their contract first expired.

Melvin Mendoza, 31, had to take three days off from his job as a technical support specialist at a San Francisco law firm during the July action.

"Transportation last time was just a nightmare," said Mendoza, a father of two whose wife uses the family's only car to get to her job. "The way this is going, it's putting a bad taste in my mouth both on the part of BART and with my concept of the unions."

After the BART strike in July, a court-ordered cooling-off period requested by Democratic Governor Jerry Brown forced employees back to work for an additional two months.

Those two months expired Oct. 10, but the unions agreed to keep talking through Sunday night and have extended the deadline to Monday night. By law, Brown cannot seek a second court order for another 60-day cooling-off period.

BART's strike-contingency plan includes chartering buses capable of carrying 6,000 passengers per day, according to a statement posted on Thursday on its website. (Writing and additional reporting by Sharon Bernstein and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Philip Barbara)