By Laila Kearney
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 22 San Francisco's commuter
trains lumbered back into operation for the first time in five
days early on Tuesday after union workers reached a tentative
labor deal with management, ending a strike that paralyzed the
nation's fifth-largest rapid transit network.
Officials for the Bay Area Rapid Transit, or BART, system
clinched a settlement late Monday with two unions representing
more than 2,000 striking employees, capping several months of
contentious contract negotiations over wages, benefits and
workplace rules.
Train service was limited early on Tuesday, and BART
officials warned riders to expect 30- to 45-minute delays
systemwide as employees returned to work.
Due to the late hour of the deal - announced at around 10
p.m. Monday night (0500 GMT Tuesday) - and the logistics of
ramping up the system from a standstill to full capacity, BART
executives said normal service was unlikely to resume before the
Tuesday afternoon rush-hour.
The strike, a continuation of labor tensions that led to a
four-day walkout in July, halted a commuter rail system that
serves more than 400,000 round-trip riders a day in San
Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley and suburbs.
The result was extreme rush-hour gridlock in one of the most
traffic-clogged cities in the United States.
BART ranks as the fifth-largest U.S. rapid transit system by
ridership, after New York City, Washington, D.C., Chicago and
Boston, according to data from the American Public
Transportation Association.
Details of the tentative settlement, reached with the help
of a federal mediator and subject to ratification by union
rank-and-file and BART's board of directors, were not disclosed.
But BART General Manager Grace Crunican described the
four-year package as providing "more than we wanted to pay."
The two unions involved - Service Employees International
Union (SEIU) Local 1021 and Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU)
Local 1555 - said the deal "provides for reasonable wage
increases, a compromise on pension and healthcare costs (and)
work rule changes that allow for innovation and input from
workers."
TRAGIC TURN
On Saturday two transit workers - a BART manager and a
contractor - were struck and killed by a train while inspecting
a section of track.
The unions suggested in a statement on Sunday that BART
management might have been partly responsible for the deaths,
saying labor officials had warned BART executives about the
risks of allowing replacement drivers to operate trains.
The driver of the train in question, which was out of
service and not carrying commuters at the time, has not been
identified. BART officials said the train was running on
automatic control when the accident occurred.
The National Transportation Safety Board began an
investigation of the incident on Sunday.
TALKS BY PHONE
The settlement came after the two sides resumed bargaining
Monday afternoon, conducting their talks by telephone through a
federal mediator who acted as a go-between rather than meeting
face-to-face, at least initially.
The negotiations were the first since a previous round of
talks collapsed last Thursday.
For months, BART and its employee unions have been at odds
over pay and benefits. Workers were demanding large pay raises,
in part to offset management demands that they contribute to
their pensions and pay more for healthcare.
Under the terms of the last contract proposal made public,
BART said it was offering a 12 percent pay hike over four years.
According to management, BART workers earn $79,000 a year on
average, plus benefits. The unions put the average worker's
salary at $64,000.
The July BART strike, the first against the transit system
since 1997, ended after management and labor agreed to extend
their negotiations for 30 days. The unions threatened to strike
again in August, but Governor Jerry Brown obtained a court order
imposing a 60-day cooling-off period.