By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON, April 30 A lawyer for former
baseball ace Roger Clemens derided as a "show trial" on Monday
the Capitol Hill hearing during which the onetime pitcher was
pressed by lawmakers about performance-enhancing drugs.
At the federal perjury trial of Clemens, attorney Rusty
Hardin argued that a report on drug use by former U.S. Senator
George Mitchell for Major League Baseball was for a private
business investigating its own employees and not a matter for
Congress.
Clemens, 49, is being tried for a second time on federal
charges of lying to the House of Representatives Committee on
Oversight and Government Reform in 2008 about whether he used
anabolic steroids and human growth hormone. The panel was
investigating drug use in Big League baseball.
Hardin questioned why Clemens was singled out to testify
before the committee.
"What we are trying to show ... Is the idea that they
brought Roger Clemens up there to testify in a big public forum
on the 13th of February (2008) was nothing more than a show
trial of Roger Clemens on that day," Hardin said during the
trial in U.S. District Court.
As the trial resumed on Monday, Hardin told Judge Reggie
Walton that Clemens was being punished for having "the temerity
to continue to say he did not commit a crime. That's all he
did."
The trial of Clemens, a seven-time Cy Young Award winner,
began last week but recessed on Tuesday so Walton could teach a
judicial course. The trial is expected to last about six weeks.
Clemens first went on trial last July, when Judge Reggie
Walton declared a mistrial because prosecutors showed jurors a
video clip that included material he had banned from the case
unless it was raised by Clemens' defense team.
Clemens has repeatedly denied use of performance-enhancing
drugs in his 24-year career.
The first witness on Tuesday, former Oversight Committee
chief of staff Phil Barnett, testified that Clemens had been
called because the panel wanted to be sure of the validity of
Mitchell's report because it could be used as the basis for
legislation.
PROSECUTORS' FREQUENT OBJECTIONS
Hardin's close questioning of Barnett was frequently broken
up by objections from prosecutors and by huddles by lawyers and
Walton about his line of inquiry.
"I'm just perplexed where you're going right now," Walton
told Hardin at one point.
Prosecutors charge that Clemens had covered up his steroid
use and say there are needles and swabs that tests have shown
contained the elite pitcher's DNA and performance-enhancing
drugs.
Clemens defense team has struck back by saying Clemens had
never tested positive for steroids during his 24-year career and
had relied on hard work for his success.
Clemens faces one count of obstruction of Congress, three
counts of making a false statement and two counts of perjury.
If convicted, he faces a maximum prison term of 30 years,
although under federal sentencing guidelines he would most
likely get 15 to 21 months.
Clemens played for Boston, Toronto, Houston and the New York
Yankees in a career that ran from 1984 to 2007.
