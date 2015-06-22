Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HOUSTON, June 22 Former Major League outfielder Darryl Hamilton has been killed in an apparent murder-suicide in suburban Houston, police in Pearland said on Monday.
Pearland police said that they found the bodies of Hamilton, 50, and Monica Jordan, 44, in a home. The couple's 14-month-old infant was found unharmed at the scene and was taken into the care of Texas Child Protective Services.
(Reporting by Amanda Orr; Writing by Jon Herskovitz)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order