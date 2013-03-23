(Adds details from lawsuit, background)
By David Adams
MIAMI, March 22 Major League Baseball filed a
lawsuit on Friday against the owner of a Miami-based anti-aging
clinic alleging that he damaged the sport by providing banned
performance-enhancing drugs to half a dozen professional
baseball players.
The lawsuit filed in Florida state court in Miami referenced
articles published in January and February by a weekly Miami
newspaper. In the articles cited by the lawsuit, the Miami New
Times identified several players that it said had allegedly been
sold human growth hormone, testosterone and anabolic steroids by
the clinic's owner, Anthony Bosch.
The lawsuit noted that the Miami New Times "published what
it claimed were excerpts from handwritten records maintained by
Defendant Bosch while he was affiliated with Biokem and/or
BioGenesis, which the Miami New Times stated it had received
from a confidential source."
The clinic, Biogenesis of America, and Bosch, as well as
five others including two former business partners, are accused
in the lawsuit of "interference" with MLB's drug prevention and
treatment program under which players are contractually banned
from using performance-enhancing drugs.
The lawsuit also named as a defendant Juan Carlos Nunez and
said he served as a link between the clinic and several players.
Nunez could not be reached for comment.
Bosch's attorney, Susy Ribero-Ayala, did not return calls
for comment.
"Each of the defendants participated in a scheme to solicit
Major League Players to purchase or obtain, and/or to sell,
supply or otherwise make available to Major League Players,
substances that the defendants knew were prohibited under MLB's
Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program," the lawsuit said.
None of the players alleged by the Miami New Times to have
been involved with Biogenesis were mentioned in the lawsuit. All
have previously denied any association with Bosch or Biogenesis.
The MLB Players Association union declined to comment on the
lawsuit.
Among the players named in the Miami New Times report were
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez and Washington
Nationals starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez. They have both
previously denied the allegations.
"The news report about a purported relationship between Alex
Rodriguez and Anthony Bosch are not true. Alex Rodriguez was not
Mr. Bosch's patient, he was never treated by him and he was
never advised by him," Rodriguez said in a statement released in
January by his publicist. "The purported documents referenced in
the story - at least as they relate to Alex Rodriguez - are not
legitimate."
Also in January, Gonzalez denied the allegations against him
on his Twitter account. "I've never used performance enhancing
drugs of any kind and I never will, I've never met or spoken
with Tony Bosch or used any substance," he tweeted at the time.
The lawsuit accused Marcelo Albir, a former University of
Miami baseball player, and Paulo da Silveira, who was described
in the lawsuit as a "self-proclaimed chemist", of having
provided drugs to Biogenesis. Neither Albir nor da Silveira
could be reached for comment on Friday.
The filing asks for "monetary damages and other relief
resulting from defendants' tortious interference with MLB's
contractual relationships."
The defendants damaged baseball due to the "the costs of
investigation, loss of goodwill, loss of revenue and profits,
and injury to its reputation," the lawsuit said.
