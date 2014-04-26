LOS ANGELES, April 26 NBA officials are reviewing an audio recording posted online of Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling allegedly telling his girlfriend not to post photographs of herself with black people and not to bring African-Americans to Clippers games, a league spokesman said on Saturday.

Celebrity news site TMZ.com published the 10-minute recording on its website late on Friday, describing it as a taped conversation between Sterling and a model who goes by the name V. Stiviano.

The recording was sharply criticized by civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, who told TMZ the Clippers' roster of mostly African-American players should protest the team owner's comments.

It was not immediately clear when and how the conversation was recorded.

"We are in the process of conducting a full investigation into the audio recording obtained by TMZ," National Basketball Association spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement. "The remarks heard on the recording are disturbing and offensive, but at this time we have no further information."

Representatives for the Clippers did not return calls or emails seeking comment.

The tape appears to be an argument over photos Stiviano posted to the social networking website Instagram.

"People call you and tell you that I have black people on my Instagram. And it bothers you," Stiviano says, according to a version of the tape at TMZ.com. In the tape, Stiviano says she herself is of Latino and black heritage.

"Yeah, it bothers me a lot that you want to promo ... broadcast that you're associating with black people. Do you have to?" Sterling replies on the tape, according to TMZ.

At another point in the contentious discussion between the two, Stiviano says he does not want her to bring black people to basketball games and tells him, "I'm sorry that you're still racist in your heart."

In one portion of the tape, Sterling allegedly tells the young woman not to post photographs of herself with Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

"And don't bring him to my games, OK?"

Johnson, an inductee to the NBA Hall of Fame who led the Los Angeles Lakers to five championships in the 1980s, said in a post on Twitter that Sterling's comments about African-Americans are "a black eye for the NBA." (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles, additional reporting by Gene Cherry; editing by Gunna Dickson)