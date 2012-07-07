By Dana Feldman
| LOS ANGELES, July 7
LOS ANGELES, July 7 Thousands of visitors
climbed aboard the USS Iowa - its sides draped in red, white and
blue ribbons - as the storied battleship that served during
World War Two and the Cold War opened as a museum on Saturday at
the port of Los Angeles.
A B-25 bomber, a P-40 Warhawk and a P-51 Mustang flew over
the ship in a triangle formation to mark the first day of public
visits.
The 887-foot-long (270-meter) Iowa was commissioned in 1943
and decommissioned in 1990. It was mothballed in a Northern
California port until it could be towed to Los Angeles this year
to serve as a museum.
The battleship underwent a $7 million restoration that
included $3 million from the state of Iowa.
During World War Two, the Iowa ferried President Franklin D.
Roosevelt across the perilous Atlantic waters to a historic
meeting with Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin.
It was known as "The Battleship of Presidents" and also as
"The Big Stick" for its actions in combat in the Pacific Ocean.
Visitors on Saturday scaled gangplanks to board the ship,
where some viewed the specially built bath installed on board
for Roosevelt, who was partially paralyzed and could not use a
shower.
Paul Chiappinelli, 86, served as a Navy radio man during
World War Two though not aboard the Iowa. "This is the real
thing to me, made me feel good to be here today," he said. "I've
been waiting for this day."
Joe Nishimura, 78, served aboard the Iowa in 1953 when he
was 18 years old and received gunnery training as it sailed in
the Atlantic Ocean. He said superiors made life "pretty
miserable" with all the requirements placed on him.
But on Saturday, working his post as a volunteer aboard the
ship, Nishimura admitted to feeling nostalgic. "You forget all
the bad things and only remember the good," he said.
About 1,500 visitors bought tickets in advance to see the
ship before it opened and over 1,000 other guests purchased
tickets at the counter on Saturday before getting on the
175-foot-tall (53 -meter) shi p.
Pacific Battleship Center, the group that brought the Iowa
to Los Angeles from northern California, had called the ship the
last of its kind that had not been sunk, scrapped or turned into
a museum.
The museum will be open daily, except on Thanksgiving and
Christmas.
(Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Philip Barbara)