WASHINGTON Jan 10 The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it was filing a lawsuit challenging a June 2012 acquisition by Bazaarvoice Inc of its main rival, a deal the department said reduced competition in the market for product ratings platforms.

The $168.2 million purchase of PowerReviews Inc, which has been completed, was not reported to antitrust authorities under a 1976 law designed to head off illegal transactions, the department said in a news release.