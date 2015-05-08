By Theopolis Waters and Naomi Tajitsu
CHICAGO/WELLINGTON, New Zealand, May 8 (Reuters) -
R ecord-high U.S. beef prices will likely climb even higher this
summer just as Australia and New Zealand imports dwindle under
an extended drought in those countries and demand for steaks in
the United States rises.
Both countries were among the top three exporters of beef to
the United States last year as New Zealand and Australian
farmers rushed drought-stressed cattle and dairy cows to
slaughter.
But as pastures Down Under revive, 2015 exports could shrink
5 percent and possibly more, according to some forecasts.
The culling of aging dairy cows should be finished by early
July, "and then there will be a sharp pullback in New Zealand
beef supply," said rural economist Con Williams at ANZ Bank.
Australia's cattle slaughter should diminish around late
June, with July and August the time when cutbacks could pinch
exports, Meat and Livestock Australia's North America regional
manager, David Pietsch, said in a recent TheBeefRead.com
webinar.
Meanwhile, the U.S. herd is still near its lowest level in
63 years at 89.8 million head. Since it takes roughly two years
for a calf to reach maturity, the first tangible rebound in
domestic cattle numbers is not expected until 2016.
For 2015, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has forecast
beef output to be down 0.2 percent from 2014, and cattle market
analysts foresee only a 0.2 percent increase in 2016.
DEMAND SLIP MAY TEMPER PRICE GAINS
Despite scarce cattle supplies, analysts said it is likely
that wholesale prices will struggle to move much higher than the
record $263.81 on Jan. 14 and the previous high of $263.66 on
July 31, 2014, at the peak of summer grilling demand.
U.S. exports have been hurt by the strong dollar, keeping
more supplies at home, while record pork production offers a
less expensive alternative to beef.
Agricultural research and advisory firm Sterling Marketing
Inc President John Nalivka expects wholesale beef to plateau
around the mid-$260s.
For the week ending May 1, choice wholesale beef averaged
$256.94 per cwt, up $25.07 from a year ago and entrenched above
$200, a price that prior to the severe U.S. drought of 2012
which trimmed supplies was thought prohibitive for supermarkets
and food service buyers.
(Additional reporting by Colin Packham in Australia; Editing by
Matthew Lewis)