Aug 1 A Kansas meatpacker has recalled 50,100
pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated with the E. coli
bacteria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and
Inspection Service said.
The USDA said on Wednesday evening that routine monitoring
had confirmed the presence of E.coli O157:H7 in the meat. It
said there had been no reports of illness associated with eating
it.
The potentially deadly bacterium can cause bloody diarrhea,
dehydration and, in the most severe cases, kidney failure. The
very young, the elderly and people with weak immune systems are
the most susceptible to foodborne illness, the USDA said.
The products were produced on July 18 by National Beef
Packing Co of Liberal, Kansas, and shipped in 40-pound to
60-pound cases to retailers, wholesalers, and food service
distributors nationwide.
The recalled meat bears the number "EST. 208A" inside the
USDA mark of inspection, the department said.