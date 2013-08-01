Aug 1 A Kansas meatpacker has recalled 50,100
pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated with E. coli
bacteria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and
Inspection Service said.
The USDA said late on Wednesday that routine monitoring had
confirmed the presence of E.coli O157:H7 in the meat produced by
the National Beef Packing Co of Liberal, Kansas. It said there
had been no reports of illness.
The potentially deadly bacterium can cause bloody diarrhea,
dehydration and, in the most severe cases, kidney failure. The
very young, the elderly and people with weak immune systems are
the most susceptible to foodborne illness, the USDA said.
The products were produced on July 18 and shipped in
40-pound to 60-pound cases to retailers, wholesalers, and food
service distributors nationwide.
The recalled meat carries the number "EST. 208A" inside the
USDA mark of inspection, the department said.
The news had a negligible impact on Chicago Mercantile
Exchange live cattle futures early Thursday.
"It's nothing. It's so small compared to what we produce and
nobody was sickened," said K&S Financials analyst Jack
Salzsieder.
"Packers are careful about what they do. Even if there was
the slightest hint of a problem, they'd recall it," he said.
USDA data for the week ending July 27 showed the industry
produced 508.4 million lbs of beef and 14.5 billion lbs year to
date.
At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1335 GMT), CME live cattle for August
delivery gained 0.150 cent at 121.600 cents per lb.
October was at 125.600 cents, or up 0.125 cent.