July 23 Nearly 15 tons of ground beef have been
recalled by a unit of agriculture conglomerate Cargill Inc in
connection with a seven-state outbreak of salmonella across the
northeast and Virginia, the United States Department of
Agriculture said.
Cargill Meat Solutions, based in Wichita, Kansas,
voluntarily recalled 29,339 pounds of fresh ground beef products
produced at its Wyalusing, Pa., plant that may be contaminated
with salmonella, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service
announced late Sunday.
The products were produced on May 25, 2012, and shipped to
distribution centers in Connecticut, Maine and New York. The
recalled meat was sold in Hannaford supermarket stores in
Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont, said
the USDA.
Though the meat's use-by date has passed and it is no longer
sold at retail, the recall was made on concerns that some
product may be frozen in consumers' freezers, the USDA said.
In a press release, Hannaford alerted their customers in all
markets to check their freezers with ground beef with "use or
sell by" dates between May 29 and June 16, promising a full
refund for any returned meat.
Cargill said in a statement that the recall is a result of
its own investigation and information provided by federal
agencies.
"Food borne illnesses are unfortunate and we are sorry for
anyone who became sick from eating ground beef we may have
produced," Cargill Beef president John Keating said in the
release.
