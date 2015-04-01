April 1 Oregon's biggest city on Wednesday
banned the use of an insecticide on city lands blamed by
conservationists as a factor in the decline of honey bees in
recent years.
Despite protests from farmers who argued the insecticide was
crucial for crop production, the Portland City Commission voted
unanimously to immediately suspend use of products that contain
neonicotinoids.
Such pesticides are widely used on crops and on plants as
well as trees in gardens, parks and commercial nurseries.
Portland brings to at least eight the number of U.S.
municipalities, including Seattle and Spokane in neighboring
Washington state, that have banned the chemicals amid what
conservationists say is mounting evidence the insecticide is a
culprit in the decline of bees and other pollinating insects.
Portland Commissioner Amanda Fritz successfully sought
approval of the measure on Wednesday as a public health issue
requiring emergency action that would immediately outlaw use of
neonicotinoids in such areas as municipal parks, streets and
gardens.
"I think we're doing another good thing for the city of
Portland, Oregon ... and maybe the entire world," Fritz said.
Opponents like Oregonians for Food and Shelter, a coalition
of farmers, foresters and other pesticide users, said findings
by some scientists suggesting honey bees have been severely
harmed by the insecticide have been refuted by other
researchers.
Scott Dahlman, the group's policy director, said the
decision by Portland leaders was based on "fear and ideology"
rather than sound science about bees and other pollinators,
which are vital for food production.
"Farmers have a huge investment in honey bees but they also
need insecticides to protect their crops from destructive
pests," he said.
Aimee Code, pesticide program coordinator for the Xerces
Society for Invertebrate Conservation, said momentum was
building among local governments to prohibit use of such
chemicals even as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency mulls
restricting or curtailing their use.
Eugene, Oregon, and Shorewood, Minnesota, are among eight
municipalities that have passed bans similar to the one in
Portland, said Code.
The federal Fish and Wildlife Service is to prohibit
neonicotinoid use at national wildlife refuges by next January.
The agency found that the insecticide, which is taken up by
plants through roots and leaves, was not preferred because it
could be broadly distributed and potentially affect "a broad
spectrum of non-target species."
