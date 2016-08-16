(Repeats story with no change to text)
By Yeganeh Torbati
WASHINGTON Aug 16 When the United States
blacklisted John Angel Zabaneh, a banana farmer and exporter in
Belize, for alleged ties to a top drug lord, it did more than
just sideline one local businessman from the global financial
system.
The action, designed to target only Zabaneh, his alleged
associates and their businesses, also dented Belize's banana
exports for months from last October, throwing hundreds of
people out of work and undercutting a main source of hard
currency for the tiny Central American country.
Zabaneh's blacklisting shows the ripple effects that U.S.
sanctions aimed at stopping illicit activity such as drug
trafficking, terrorism, and human rights abuses can have on the
people and industries of economically fragile countries.
Broad U.S. sanctions against entire countries have drawn
criticism for impoverishing millions while doing little to hurt
those at the top. But Zabaneh's case shows that even
laser-targeted actions against individuals and firms -- a
strategy the United States is increasingly using -- can cause
collateral damage.
Belize's banana crop, which makes up a fifth of the
country's exports, faces other obstacles beyond sanctions.
Droughts and floods have damaged crops and a further hit is
likely after Hurricane Earl swept through the tiny nation this
month.
But government officials and industry executives in Belize
said Zabaneh's blacklisting -- part of counter-narcotics
sanctions aimed at choking off the drug trade in Latin America
-- had a marked impact on the country's overall banana exports
in late 2015 and early 2016 and contributed to a sharp economic
contraction. [Graphic showing banana export trend: tmsnrt.rs/2b8WA97
]
A 42 percent drop in banana shipments in the first three
months of 2016, stemming from the closure of Zabaneh's farms and
the floods, helped drive a two percent drop in economic output
in the first quarter, according to the Belize Statistical
Institute.
"We're a smaller banana supplier, therefore the economics
are very touch and go," said Sam Mathias, general manager of the
Belize Banana Growers' Association (BGA). "You reduce our annual
volume by a little bit, it does make a big difference."
Zabaneh, the U.S. Treasury said, was a key associate of
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, head of Mexico's powerful Sinaloa
drug cartel. In a telephone interview with Reuters, Zabaneh
denied any connection to Guzman, and said he has sent Treasury
information on decades of his finances in an effort to get his
name off the blacklist.
A U.S. Treasury spokeswoman declined to comment on the
designation's impact on Belize's banana industry.
TARGETED SANCTIONS
The banana crop, exported year-round, is vital to Belize, a
country the size of New Jersey with a 40 percent poverty
rate. It provides thousands of jobs to migrants and Belizeans in
the country's southeastern agricultural region.
The United States has increased its use of targeted economic
sanctions in recent years, with officials seeing them as an
alternative to more deadly options like air strikes or military
raids. They also view them as preferable to the kind of broad
boycotts of Cuba, Iraq, and Iran that stunted those countries'
economies, experts and former officials said.
"Increasingly the U.S. government has imposed sanctions on
individuals, entities, and companies that are wrongdoers as
opposed to entire jurisdictions because the more surgical
approach is viewed as more effective and more fair," said Adam
Smith, a former senior advisor at Treasury.
Wary of hurting a major economy with broad sanctions, the
United States imposed highly tailored measures on Russia over
its 2014 annexation of Crimea, targeting particular transactions
in the energy, defense and finance sectors.
But even those specific measures had an "outsized impact" on
levels of foreign investment in the Russian economy, said Eric
Lorber, a senior associate at the Financial Integrity Network,
which advises banks on sanctions.
Many sanctions can lead to unintended damage, but it is
relatively common in counter-narcotics designations because
major players in drug trafficking often have ties to legitimate
business, Smith said.
"People who rise to the level of interest with respect to
the U.S. government almost by definition are substantial
players," said Smith, now an attorney at Gibson Dunn in
Washington. "They may be important components of a country's
economy."
"RENDERED USELESS"
The blacklisting of Zabaneh in 2012 had little impact for
the first three years because Zabaneh, now 61, quickly stepped
away from his business, once one of the largest banana farms in
Belize.
Soon after the U.S. Treasury blacklisted Zabaneh, his
company Mayan King, and a handful of other people and companies,
Treasury and Belize officials explored the idea of transferring
the farms to another firm, said Jose Alpuche, chief executive of
Belize's Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.
The officials' aim was to figure out how to "keep the banana
industry up and running," Alpuche said. Treasury officials made
clear in a 2012 phone call with Belize officials that it was up
to private firms, not the U.S. government, to determine whether
the solution was acceptable, he said.
Another company, Meridian Enterprise, took over management
of the farms from Mayan King, Zabaneh said.
For years, the sole buyer of Belize's bananas has been
Ireland-based Fyffes. The company said in a statement that the
BGA had confirmed in 2012 that Zabaneh and Mayan King had
resigned from the trade group, and that the farms were under new
ownership not connected to Zabaneh. It continued to buy bananas
from the farms for three more years.
But the blacklisting finally bit late last year when Zabaneh
was quoted in local media speaking about the farms' operations.
He said he was representing his mother, who, he told Reuters,
owned the farms throughout the change in management.
The report publicly linking him to the farms prompted Fyffes
to cut off purchases of the bananas, the company said in October
2015. It has continued to buy bananas from other farms in
Belize.
"Those would have been bananas that were already ready for
harvest and for shipment, so the minute he was stopped, then we
lost his portion of exports," Alpuche said.
Fyffes' decision caused an instant 13.5 percent plunge in
Belize's banana exports, said Mathias.
The value of banana exports dropped by $1 million in October
2015, or 20 percent compared to the prior year, according to the
Belize Statistical Institute, which linked the drop that month
to the closure of the farms.
Fyffes declined to comment beyond an October 2015 statement
confirming it had stopped purchasing bananas from the farms, and
that it had immediately cut ties with Zabaneh and his businesses
following the Treasury sanctions in 2012.
Zabaneh's farms now lie dormant and overgrown with weeds,
with the bananas sick with black sigatoka disease, said Alpuche,
who recently visited the area. The farms used to employ about
900 workers, Alpuche said.
"It's been rendered useless," he said. "It's not in a
condition where it can export any time soon."
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati, editing by Stuart Grudgings)