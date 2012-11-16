* Petraeus to be solo witness before House, Senate panels
* Acting CIA director, others testified on Thursday
By Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, Nov 16 Former CIA Director David
Petraeus will testify Friday on Capitol Hill about the recent
attack on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya, but is
also expected to be asked about his resignation last week over
an extramarital affair.
Petraeus has been invited to testify behind closed doors to
the House of Representatives and Senate intelligence committees
that are probing what happened in Benghazi on Sept. 11 when
attacks by militants on the mission and nearby CIA annex killed
the U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other Americans.
Lawmakers said on Thursday that the subject of Petraeus'
affair and resignation is also likely to be raised, at least in
so far as lawmakers want to know whether it had any impact on
national security.
"I'm sure that issue will come up," said C.A. Dutch
Ruppersberger, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence
Committee.
Petraeus and his biographer, Paula Broadwell, have said that
their affair did not put national security at risk - a central
question hovering over the scandal that brought down one of the
United States' most respected public figures last week.
FBI agents have found a substantial amount of classified
information on Broadwell's personal computer since they searched
her Charlotte, North Carolina, home with her consent on Monday.
Sources briefed on the investigation said the documents date
from before August 2011, when Petraeus took up his post at the
CIA and the two started their affair. None of the material comes
from the CIA.
Petraeus has told the television network HLN that he
resigned from the CIA because of the affair, not the attacks in
Benghazi.
FLASH POINT
The assault on the U.S. mission in Benghazi has turned into
a flash point between President Barack Obama and Republicans who
accuse Obama's administration of misleading the public in the
days following the attack.
Administration officials say their initial comments that it
appeared the attack grew spontaneously out of protests over an
anti-Muslim film rather than a premeditated strike were based on
the best available information at that time.
Before his resignation, Petraeus had gone to Libya to
interview people about what happened in Benghazi, Senate
Intelligence Committee Chairwoman Dianne Feinstein said on
Thursday. "So the opportunity to get his views, I think is very
important."
"We'll get his (Petraeus') perspective on what information
he knew and how his assessment of that intelligence changed over
time," said Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, a member of
the House intelligence committee.
Before his resignation, Petraeus had been scheduled to
testify on Thursday at closed Senate and House intelligence
committee hearings on the Benghazi attack.
Instead, acting CIA Director Mike Morell was a witness
Thursday along with other U.S. officials from the FBI and
intelligence community. Petraeus will be a solo witness before
the same panels on Friday.
The CIA said on Thursday it had opened an "exploratory"
investigation into Petraeus' conduct, building on what started
as an FBI probe. Law enforcement officials have said they
believe the FBI investigation is likely to end without criminal
charges.