UPDATE 2-Credit Suisse to cut up to 6,500 jobs in 2017
* CEO still plans to list Swiss unit, open to alternatives (Adds market reaction, analyst comment, CEO and CFO quotes)
WASHINGTON Dec 19 The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday that its head of diplomatic security had resigned and three other officials were relieved of their duties following a scathing official inquiry into the Sept. 11 attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya.
Eric Boswell, the head of the department's bureau of diplomatic security, has resigned immediately, State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said in a brief written statement, adding that he, and the three unnamed officials who were relieved of their duties, were all put on administrative leave.
* CEO still plans to list Swiss unit, open to alternatives (Adds market reaction, analyst comment, CEO and CFO quotes)
LONDON, Feb 14 Emerging stocks inched to new 19-month highs on Tuesday and most currencies rose against the weaker dollar but the possibility of a March U.S. rate rise and Chinese inflation at multi-year highs kept gains in check.
* Dollar pressured after Trump's national security aide quits