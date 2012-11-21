UNITED NATIONS Nov 21 U.S. Ambassador to the
United Nations, Susan Rice, defended on Wednesday her remarks
after a September attack in Benghazi, Libya, that killed four
Americans, including the U.S. ambassador to the North African
nation.
"When discussing the attacks against our facilities in
Benghazi I relied solely and squarely on the information
provided to me by the intelligence community," Rice told
reporters at the United Nations.
"I made clear that the information provided to me was
preliminary and that our investigations would give us the
definitive answers," said Rice, who is seen as a possible
nominee to replace U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.