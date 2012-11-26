PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 24
Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON Nov 26 U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice will meet with lawmakers this week to discuss her controversial remarks about the September attacks in Benghazi, Libya, that have caused hurdles for her potential promotion to secretary of state.
An Obama administration official said Rice and Acting CIA Director Michael Morell would meet with officials on Capitol Hill this week but declined to give details about timing.
A Senate aide said that Rice would meet with Republican Senators John McCain, Lindsey Graham, and Kelly Ayotte.
All three senators have been critical of Rice for appearing on TV talks shows shortly after the attack on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi and saying that preliminary information suggested the assault was the result of protests over an anti-Muslim film rather than a premeditated attack.
Rice is considered a top contender to replace Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 Mexico on Thursday expressed "worry and irritation" about U.S. policies to two of President Donald Trump's top envoys, giving a chilly reply to the new administration's hard line on immigration, trade and security.
* Board approved changing common share dividend payments from quarterly basis to monthly basis