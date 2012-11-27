* Republican McCain says 'troubled' by answers
* Senators will not support her until questions resolved
By Tabassum Zakaria
WASHINGTON, Nov 27 U.S. Ambassador to the United
Nations Susan Rice on Tuesday failed to win over her harshest
Republican critics in the U.S. Senate who are threatening to
block her nomination if President Barack Obama chooses her for
Secretary of State or another top post in his second-term
Cabinet.
Rice met for about an hour behind closed doors at the U.S.
Capitol with Senators John McCain, Lindsey Graham and Kelly
Ayotte. They have openly criticized her for initial comments
after the Sept. 11 attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi that
suggested it was a spontaneous event arising from protests of an
anti-Islam film rather than a preplanned terrorist strike.
The U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other Americans were
killed in the attack on the Benghazi mission and a nearby CIA
annex. Intelligence officials later said the attack was possibly
tied to al Qaeda affiliates.
"We are significantly troubled by many of the answers that
we got, and some that we didn't get, concerning evidence that
was overwhelming leading up to the attack on our consulate,"
McCain told reporters after the meeting.
"It is clear that the information that she gave the American
people was incorrect when she said that it was a spontaneous
demonstration triggered by a hateful video," he said.
"It was not, and there was compelling evidence at the time
that that was certainly not the case, including statements by
Libyans as well as other Americans who are fully aware that
people don't bring mortars and rocket-propelled grenades to
spontaneous demonstrations," McCain said.
Rice was accompanied by a CIA official and was not seen by
reporters.
President Barack Obama has defended Rice and said if
senators had a problem with her comments on a round of Sunday
television talk shows days after the attack, they should go to
him.