WASHINGTON Nov 27 U.S. Republican senators who
met with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice on
Tuesday said they would not support any nomination of her to a
higher post until questions about the administration's response
to the attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya, were
answered.
Senators John McCain, Lindsey Graham and Kelly Ayotte met
behind closed doors with Rice for about an hour and said they
were still troubled by her responses to their questions about
her early comments following the Sept. 11, 2012, attack that
killed the U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other Americans.
Rice is considered a possible contender for secretary of
state in President Barack Obama's second term, a position that
would require Senate confirmation.