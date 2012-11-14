WASHINGTON Nov 14 Senior Republican senators
vowed on Wednesday to block any future promotion of Susan Rice,
the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, over her handling of
the Sept. 11 attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya.
"We will do whatever's necessary to block the nomination
that's within our power as far as Susan Rice is concerned," said
Senator John McCain. Fellow Republican Senator Lindsey Graham
supported that stance at the same news conference.
Rice has been mentioned as a possible successor to Secretary
of State Hillary Clinton, who has said she will not continue to
serve in President Barack Obama's second term beginning in
January.
Republican lawmakers, however, question Rice's initial
description of the violence that killed the U.S. ambassador and
three other American officials as a spontaneous outburst rather
than a planned attack.