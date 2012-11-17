BRIEF-AES Corp posts Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.35
* AES achieves 2016 guidance; sets growth target of 8 pct to 10 pct through 2020
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE Nov 17 The White House did not heavily alter talking points about the attacks on a U.S. diplomatic mission in Libya, an official said on Saturday.
"If there were adjustments made to them within the intelligence community, that's common, and that's something they would have done themselves," Ben Rhodes, deputy national security adviser, told reporters. "The only edit ... made by the White House was the factual edit as to how to refer to the facility."
After a closed-door hearing with former CIA Director David Petraeus on Friday, Republican Representative Peter King said that unclassified talking points prepared by the CIA for use by lawmakers about the Sept. 11 attack where the U.S. ambassador to Libya was killed originally pointed specifically to al Qaeda involvement. King said they were edited before being cleared for use.
* AES achieves 2016 guidance; sets growth target of 8 pct to 10 pct through 2020
* Aqua Metals Inc - files to say selling stockholders may from time to time sell up to 939,005 shares of common stock - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2mvgYab) Further company coverage:
* Enanta announces CHMP grants positive opinion for an eight-week treatment option with Abbvie's Viekirax® (ombitasvir/paritaprevir/ritonavir tablets) + exviera® (dasabuvir tablets) for patients with genotype 1b chronic hepatitis c