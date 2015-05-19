(Adds company statement, quote from passenger, details)

May 19 A Norwegian Cruise Line ship ran aground on a reef on Tuesday after leaving Bermuda but there were no reports of any injuries, U.S. media reports said.

The Norwegian Dawn was returning to Boston with 2,675 passengers and more than 1,000 crew, the reports said. In a statement cited by media, Norwegian Cruise Line said all guests and crew were safe.

The company said the ship had been leaving King's Wharf, Bermuda, at about 5:00 p.m. when it temporarily lost power.

"The ship's propulsion was affected and, at which time, the vessel made contact with the channel bed," the statement said.

"The ship has full power and onboard services continue as scheduled. The ship's team is currently assessing the situation and we will provide more information as it becomes available."

Photos posted on Twitter by people onboard showed passengers peering over the rail at what looks like coral below in the bright blue sea, as well as a small boat apparently launched to check for damage, and a tug boat approaching.

"Ship shuddered, then stopped really fast," wrote one Twitter user, Rachel Hansen. "The captain said we won't be moving for a while." (Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver and Steve Gorman and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler)