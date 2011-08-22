TOKYO Aug 22 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Monday that China's leaders did not need reassurance about the struggling U.S. economy, and called Vice President Xi Jinping "strong" and "pragmatic," providing a window into the nature of the man expected to take over as president of the world's second largest economy.

Biden, who just wrapped up a multi-day visit to China that included stops in Beijing and Chengdu, said the United States would continue to press China to let its yuan currency rise, but he made clear he did not expect that to happen quickly in the coming year.

