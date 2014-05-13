WASHINGTON May 13 The White House on Tuesday
brushed aside questions about whether the involvement of Vice
President Joe Biden's son in a Ukrainian natural gas company
raised ethical issues at a time when the administration is
promoting energy diversity in the country.
R. Hunter Biden, a lawyer and a partner in an investment
firm, was named this week to the board of directors of Burisma
Holdings, a private company that has drilled for natural gas in
Ukraine since 2002.
In a statement on Burisma's website, Hunter Biden said he
would help the company with "transparency, corporate governance
and responsibility, international expansion," and other issues.
Ukraine depends on Russia for most of its natural gas, and
has accused Moscow of hiking natural gas prices as punishment
for moving closer to the European Union.
In April, the vice president traveled to Kiev and discussed
how the United States could help provide technical expertise for
expanding domestic production of natural gas.
Asked by a reporter whether Hunter Biden's appointment to
the company presented a conflict, White House spokesman Jay
Carney said it did not.
"Hunter Biden and other members of the Biden family are
obviously private citizens, and where they work does not reflect
an endorsement by the administration or by the vice president or
president," Carney said.
Kendra Barkoff, a spokeswoman for Vice President Biden said
he "does not endorse any particular company and has no
involvement with this company."
The head of a watchdog group on government ethics said there
was no inherent conflict in Biden's job.
"It can't be that because your dad is the vice president,
you can't do anything," said Melanie Sloan, executive director
of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.
"The most important thing is for Biden not to be speaking
about these issues with his dad, and for them to try and draw
the lines," she said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Ken Wills)