(Adds comments from former White House counsel)
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON May 13 The White House on Tuesday
brushed aside questions about whether the involvement of Vice
President Joe Biden's son in a Ukrainian natural gas company
raised ethical issues at a time when the administration is
promoting energy diversity in the country.
R. Hunter Biden, a lawyer and a partner in an investment
firm, was recently named to the board of directors of Burisma
Holdings, a private company that has drilled for natural gas in
Ukraine since 2002.
In a statement on Burisma's website, Hunter Biden said he
would help the company with "transparency, corporate governance
and responsibility, international expansion," and other issues.
Natural gas has been a central issue in recent tensions
between Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine depends on Russia for most
of its natural gas, and has accused Moscow of hiking natural gas
prices as punishment for moving closer to the European Union.
In April, the vice president traveled to Kiev and discussed
how the United States could help provide technical expertise for
expanding domestic production of natural gas.
Asked by a reporter whether Hunter Biden's appointment to
the company presented a conflict, White House spokesman Jay
Carney said it did not.
"Hunter Biden and other members of the Biden family are
obviously private citizens, and where they work does not reflect
an endorsement by the administration or by the vice president or
president," Carney said during a briefing.
Kendra Barkoff, a spokeswoman for Vice President Biden, said
he "does not endorse any particular company and has no
involvement with this company."
NO INHERENT CONFLICT
The head of a watchdog group on government ethics said there
was no inherent conflict in Biden's job.
"It can't be that because your dad is the vice president,
you can't do anything," said Melanie Sloan, executive director
of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.
Financial conflict of interest laws and regulations for
government officials do not apply to the president and vice
president, explained Richard Painter, who was chief ethics
lawyer for former Republican President George W. Bush from 2005
until 2007.
Even if they did apply, the laws do not extend to the
financial interests of officials' grown children, he said.
"It's very clear the statute does not cover this, even if
the statute applied to the vice president," said Painter, now at
the University of Minnesota Law School.
Regulations do require government officials to recuse
themselves on decisions where their family members are a party,
or representing a party, he said.
In any case, Painter said he does not believe that Biden,
who plays a central foreign policy role at the White House,
should step back from working on issues affecting energy in
Ukraine for appearance's sake.
But it would have been preferable for the vice president had
his son avoided the matter altogether, or decided to step down,
Painter said.
"If I had been the lawyer for the vice president, I would
have said, 'Try to get your son to get off that board,'" Painter
said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Ken Wills)