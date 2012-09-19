* Avg net worth of richest Americans hits record $4.2 bln
* Rough year for social media moguls
* Gates, Buffett, Ellison still on top
* Only 45 of top 400 are women; Steve Jobs' widow joins list
By Dan Burns
NEW YORK, Sept 19 The net worth of the richest
Americans grew by 13 percent in the past year to $1.7 trillion,
Forbes magazine said on Wednesday, and a familiar cast populated
the top of the annual list, including Bill Gates, Warren
Buffett, Larry Ellison and the Koch brothers.
The average net worth of the 400 wealthiest Americans rose
to a record $4.2 billion, up more than 10 percent from a year
ago, while the lowest net worth came in at $1.1 billion versus
$1.05 billion last year, the magazine said. Seven in ten of the
list's members made their fortunes from scratch.
It was a bad year, however, for social media moguls, whose
net worth fell by a combined $11 billion. On the heels of
Facebook Inc's rocky IPO in May, the No. 1 social
network's chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, was the year's
biggest dollar loser: his net worth fell by nearly half to $9.4
billion from $17.5 billion. He also slid to the No. 36 slot from
No. 14 a year ago, Forbes said.
Facebook shares have fallen 40 percent from their IPO price
of $38 a share in May.
Dismal performances by other social media stocks dropped
some executives from the list altogether, including Groupon Inc
Chairman Eric Lefkofsky, No. 293 on last year's list,
and Zynga Inc Chairman and CEO Mark Pincus, No. 212 on
the 2011 list.
"The gap between the very rich and merely rich increased and
helped drive up the average net worth of The Forbes 400 members
to an all-time record $4.2 billion," said Forbes Senior Wealth
Editor Luisa Kroll.
Collectively, this group's net worth is the equivalent of
one-eighth of the entire U.S. economy, which stood at $13.56
trillion in real terms according to the latest government data.
But the 13 percent growth in the wealth of the richest Americans
far outpaced that of the economy overall, helping widen the
chasm between rich and poor.
Forbes attributed the growth in net worth in part to the
performance of the stock market and a recovering real estate
market.
But while their wealth grew faster than the economy as a
whole, which expanded at an anemic 1.7 percent annual rate in
the second quarter of 2012, the super rich generally failed to
keep pace with the stock market. The benchmark Standard & Poor's
500 index rose nearly 20 percent over the 12
months ended Aug. 24, the last date of market performance
measured for this year's list.
FAMILIAR NAMES AT THE TOP
Gates, the chairman of Microsoft Corp., topped the
list for the 19th year in a row, with $66 billion, up $7 billion
from a year earlier.
Buffett, chairman and chief executive of insurance
conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc, stood second with
$46 billion, followed by Ellison, head of software maker Oracle
Corp, with $41 billion. Brothers Charles and David
Koch, who run the energy and chemicals conglomerate Koch
Industries Inc and who are active in conservative
politics, were tied for fourth with $31 billion, Forbes said.
The ranks of the top five were unchanged from a year
earlier.
Two notable names dropped from the top 10, however. Casino
magnate Sheldon Adelson, also active in conservative political
causes, fell to the 12 spot from No. 8 last year, and financier
and liberal philanthropist George Soros dropped five spots to
No. 12.
Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire founder of Bloomberg LP
who is now in his third term as New York City mayor, rose to the
No. 10 slot.
Newcomers to the elite club of 400 include Laurene Powell
Jobs, the widow of Apple Inc cofounder Steve Jobs who
is now the wealthiest woman in Silicon Valley, and Jack Dorsey,
the co-founder of Twitter.
Just 45 women made the cut, up from 42 last year, Forbes
said.
California has the largest share of Forbes 400 members, with
87, followed by New York, Texas, Florida and Illinois. Among
cities, New York City topped the list, with 53. San Francisco,
Dallas, Los Angeles and Houston rounded out the top-five cities.
One quarter of the Forbes 400 come from the finance and
investment sector while another quarter come from either the
technology, media or energy industries.
The complete list can be found at: www.forbes.com/forbes400
