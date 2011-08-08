(Adds details, background on auctions)

NEW YORK Aug 8 Investors pared their bidding for new three-month and six-month U.S. Treasury bills on Monday after Standard & Poor's stripped the United States of its top-notch credit rating due to its high indebtedness.

The bid-to-cover ratio -- the ratio between the number of bids received and those accepted and a key measure of demand -- fell to 4.09 for the $29 billion in three-month T-bills the Treasury offered, the lowest ratio this year.

The bid-to-cover ratio at the $27 billion six-month bill auction on Monday was 4.33, which was the lowest since the auction on Feb 22 when it came in at 4.29.

Weaker demand for these new bills came a day before the Treasury Department begins its quarterly refunding where it will sell $72 billion in longer-dated debt.

S&P's unprecedented move to cut the U.S.'s AAA-rating has fueled fears of more downgrades and raised questions about the country's long-term creditworthiness.

But it seems the S&P downgrade is stirring less investor anxiety than a possible U.S. sovereign default last week when Washington reached a last-minute debt reduction deal that paved the way to increase the debt ceiling and averted a default.

The Treasury sold on Monday three-month bills due Nov 10 at an interest rate of 0.045 percentage point, down from 0.115 point at last week's auction. USAUCTION10

It auctioned six-month bills due Feb 9, 2012 at a rate of 0.065 point, down from prior week's 0.150 point. USAUCTION13