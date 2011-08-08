UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
(Adds details, background on auctions)
NEW YORK Aug 8 Investors pared their bidding for new three-month and six-month U.S. Treasury bills on Monday after Standard & Poor's stripped the United States of its top-notch credit rating due to its high indebtedness.
The bid-to-cover ratio -- the ratio between the number of bids received and those accepted and a key measure of demand -- fell to 4.09 for the $29 billion in three-month T-bills the Treasury offered, the lowest ratio this year.
The bid-to-cover ratio at the $27 billion six-month bill auction on Monday was 4.33, which was the lowest since the auction on Feb 22 when it came in at 4.29.
Weaker demand for these new bills came a day before the Treasury Department begins its quarterly refunding where it will sell $72 billion in longer-dated debt.
S&P's unprecedented move to cut the U.S.'s AAA-rating has fueled fears of more downgrades and raised questions about the country's long-term creditworthiness.
But it seems the S&P downgrade is stirring less investor anxiety than a possible U.S. sovereign default last week when Washington reached a last-minute debt reduction deal that paved the way to increase the debt ceiling and averted a default.
The Treasury sold on Monday three-month bills due Nov 10 at an interest rate of 0.045 percentage point, down from 0.115 point at last week's auction. USAUCTION10
It auctioned six-month bills due Feb 9, 2012 at a rate of 0.065 point, down from prior week's 0.150 point. USAUCTION13 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.