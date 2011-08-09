(Adds details on auction)
NEW YORK Aug 9 Investors rolled back their
bidding for new 1-month U.S. Treasury bills on Tuesday in the
wake of Standard & Poor's stripping the United States of its
top-notch long-term credit rating last Friday.
The bid-to-cover ratio, or amount of bids to the $35
billion in one-month T-bills that the Treasury Department
offered, was 4.27, the lowest since the 3.97 at the one-month
auction held on April 5.
Reduced bidding at the latest one-month auction followed a
decline in bids at Monday's three- and six-month bill auctions
in spite of a dramatic rally in the Treasuries market in recent
days. For more see [US/].
It is unclear whether the lower demand seen for this week's
T-bill supply will also manifest itself at this week's August
quarterly refunding where the government is set to sell $72
billion in longer-dated debt.
The Treasury will kick off the refunding with a $32 billion
auction of three-year notes US3YTWI=TWEB at 1 p.m. (1700
GMT).
The latest one-month bill supply was sold at an interest
rate of 0.035 percent, below the 0.070 percent rate on the $23
billion one-month bills sold last week.
The one-month bill auction rate spiked last week on fears
over a possible U.S. sovereign default. A last-minute debt deal
in Washington last Tuesday enabled an increase of the federal
borrowing cap so the government could meet its obligations.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)