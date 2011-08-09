(Adds details on auction)

NEW YORK Aug 9 Investors rolled back their bidding for new 1-month U.S. Treasury bills on Tuesday in the wake of Standard & Poor's stripping the United States of its top-notch long-term credit rating last Friday.

The bid-to-cover ratio, or amount of bids to the $35 billion in one-month T-bills that the Treasury Department offered, was 4.27, the lowest since the 3.97 at the one-month auction held on April 5.

Reduced bidding at the latest one-month auction followed a decline in bids at Monday's three- and six-month bill auctions in spite of a dramatic rally in the Treasuries market in recent days. For more see [US/].

It is unclear whether the lower demand seen for this week's T-bill supply will also manifest itself at this week's August quarterly refunding where the government is set to sell $72 billion in longer-dated debt.

The Treasury will kick off the refunding with a $32 billion auction of three-year notes US3YTWI=TWEB at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).

The latest one-month bill supply was sold at an interest rate of 0.035 percent, below the 0.070 percent rate on the $23 billion one-month bills sold last week.

The one-month bill auction rate spiked last week on fears over a possible U.S. sovereign default. A last-minute debt deal in Washington last Tuesday enabled an increase of the federal borrowing cap so the government could meet its obligations. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)