NEW YORK Aug 8 Investors pared their bidding for new three-month and six-nonth U.S. Treasury bills on Monday after Standard & Poor's stripped the United States' of its top-notch credit rating due to its high indebtedness.

The bid-to-cover ratio, or amount of bids to the $29 billion in three-month T-bills the Treasury offered, was 4.09, the lowest so far this year.

The bid-to-cover ratio at the $27 billion six-month bill auction on Monday was 4.33, which was the lowest since the auction on Feb 22 when it came in at 4.29.

(Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)