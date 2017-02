NEW YORK Aug 9 Investors rolled back their bidding for new 1-month U.S. Treasury bills on Tuesday in the wake of Standard & Poor's stripping the United States of its long-term, top-notch credit rating last Friday.

The bid-to-cover ratio, or amount of bids to the $35 billion in one-month T-bills that the Treasury Department offered, was 4.27, the lowest since the 3.97 at the one-month auction held on April 5.

(Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)