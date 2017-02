Oct 16 A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday overturned the conviction of Osama bin Laden's former driver, Salim Ahmed Hamdan, by a military commission on charges of providing material support for terrorism.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit concluded that supporting terrorism was not a war crime at the time of Hamdan's alleged conduct from 1996 to 2001 and therefore could not support a conviction.